Iran top security official hails Hamas victory over 'Israel'

In a message on Friday, Iran’s top security official wrote that experience over the last 16 months has shown that victory is the last and least reward of "resistance.”

Victory was already clearly visible on the faces of the poor people of Gaza who were grieving every day as a result of Israeli brutal aggression against the oppressed people of Gaza, he added.

The Israeli military was forced to give in to pressures imposed by the Gaza resistance groups and accepted a ceasefire deal on Thursday with the Palestinian Islamic resistance Movement, Hamas, despite all its claims that it launched the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip 15 months ago with the destruction of Hamas as its main objective.

MNA