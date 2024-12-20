Pezeshkian urges expanding economic ties with Islamic nations

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on the sidelines of the 11th summit of the leaders of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

Pezeshkian described the relationship between Iran and Pakistan as friendly and brotherly, stressing the need to develop interactions between the two countries, reinforce their joint borders as zones of peace and friendship, combat terrorism, and expand cooperation in energy sector.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, highlighted the deep commonalities between Tehran and Islamabad, expressing support for President Pezeshkian's idea of creating a unified currency and utilizing the capabilities of shared markets among Islamic nations.

Sharif also condemned the criminal acts of the Zionist regime against Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the violation of Iran’s sovereignty. He underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation and synergy in the Islamic world to confront common threats.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, also known as the Peace Pipeline. Pezeshkian and Sharif agreed that ministers from both countries would identify the main obstacles in the way of implementing the project in order to pave the way for its inauguration as soon as possible.

MNA/President.ir