Turkish president to visit Syria in next two weeks

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – According to a report by local Turkish media, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Syria in the next two weeks.

According to Türkiye Gazetesi news website's report, the Turkish President is set to meet with Ahmed al-Shara, known as "Abu Mohammed al-Jolani", the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

He is also scheduled to visit the Umayyad Mosque.

As the report stated, a high-level delegation from Turkish Airlines and civil aviation authorities has visited Damascus to prepare for Erdogan's visit.

The report also indicates that an air and ground security shield will be established in Hama, Homs, and Idlib, through which Erdogan will make his journey.

Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin had visited Damascus.

