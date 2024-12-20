Syria’s territorial integrity must be preserved

"Any developments in Syria must preserve the country's territorial integrity, and even the slightest infringement on Syria's territorial integrity is absolutely unacceptable," President Pezeshkian said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

The two met on the sidelines of the 11th summit of the leaders of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The Iranian president also stressed the urgent need to halt the Zionist regime’s aggression in the West Asia region, saying that all Islamic states should fulfill their responsibility to confront the regime’s acts of aggression.

"Islamic nations must fulfill their duty in combating crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime, and if there is unity and cohesion in the Islamic Ummah, this regime will not dare take such actions," Pezeshkian noted.

Further in his remarks, he highlighted the strong relations between Iran and Turkey. Pezeshkian announced Iran's readiness to host the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council on Strategic Ties between the two countries, saying that Tehran awaits the implementation of its agreements with Ankara.

The Iranian president also called for the development of trade and economic relations among Islamic nations, stating that Iran and Turkey can play a significant role in this regard.

Erdogan, for his part, said that Turkey attaches great importance to preserving stability and territorial integrity in Syria, expressing hope that stability and security could be restored to the Arab country as soon as possible.

The Turkish president also declared his country’s support for the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon, and emphasized the need for a halt to Israeli attacks on Syria and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Describing the cooperation between Iran and Turkey as crucial for regional stability, Erdogan expressed hope that the meeting of the Supreme Council on Strategic Ties between the two countries is held in 2025.

