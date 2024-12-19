Setting up joint investment fund a step to achieve D-8 goals

Speaking in his meeting with Secretary General of D-8 Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam in Cairo, Pezeshkian considered the establishment of a monetary and financial mechanism for trade exchanges among member states of the organization as 'necessary and essential' in order to achieve the goals of this organization.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian termed D-8 Organization as a vast and lucrative market with ample opportunities for the Islamic member countries to strengthen and develop commercial, cultural, scientific and technological exchanges.

“We believe that if the approvals and decisions made in the D8 were followed up and implemented appropriately, we would witness the maximum benefit of the eight Islamic countries from the capacities of this important organization,” he underlined.

The Iranian president considered the launch of a monetary and financial mechanism for the trade exchanges among the D-8 member countries as necessary and essential as a means to achieve the goals of this organization, adding that establishing a development fund for the D-8 for the purpose of joint investment by the Islamic member countries will be an effective step in this regard, and Islamic Republic of Iran announces its readiness to establish such a fund.

He also emphasized Iran's readiness to host the meeting of energy and communications ministers of the D8 member countries.

The secretary general of D-8 Organization, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and vowed that he would personally follow up on Iranian president’s recommendations regarding the need to implement the decisions and approvals made at this organization.

Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam emphasized the significance of the role and position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the founding members of the organization and added that Iran, with its very high level of science and technology in the fields of education and communications, plays a leading role in this organization, and the two institutions of this organization in the Islamic Republic of Iran are among the most active D8 institutions among the member countries.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Wednesday to take part in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The Iranian president, who has travelled to Egypt to participate and deliver a speech at the 11th edition of the D-8 summit, was welcomed by Egyptian officials and diplomats of Interest Section of Iran in Cairo.

Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh are members of D-8.

Egypt currently holds the chairmanship of the D-8 organization, whose state members are Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The leaders of these major Muslim developing countries are attending the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo.

