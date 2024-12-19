Iran stresses Muslim unity to stand up to Israeli aggression

He made the remarks while addressing the D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Thursday.

"It is our religious, legal, and human duty to take more practical and immediate measures to prevent further harm to our fellow Muslims in crisis-hit areas," Pezeshkian said.

The president went on to express hope that Egypt's chairmanship of the D-8 organization, "we will witness the deepening of friendship and brotherhood among members and the taking of serious steps in the process of increasing multilateral cooperation."

This item is being updated...