  1. Politics
Dec 19, 2024, 2:12 PM

Iran stresses Muslim unity to stand up to Israeli aggression

Iran stresses Muslim unity to stand up to Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that "Islamic countries must unite and stand against the Zionist regime's aggression."

He made the remarks while addressing the D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Thursday.

"It is our religious, legal, and human duty to take more practical and immediate measures to prevent further harm to our fellow Muslims in crisis-hit areas," Pezeshkian said.

The president went on to express hope that Egypt's chairmanship of the D-8 organization, "we will witness the deepening of friendship and brotherhood among members and the taking of serious steps in the process of increasing multilateral cooperation."

This item is being updated...

News ID 225709

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News