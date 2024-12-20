Israeli occupation of Syria proves Iran's warnings were right

Araghchi made the remarks in an interview with an Egyptian TV channel during his visit to the country accompanying Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the D-8 summit in Cairo.

"The Zionist regime's behavior in the Gaza war and the massacre of more than sixty thousand women, children, and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, and the regime's aggression against Syria and the destruction of the country's defense, economic, and other civilian infrastructure, demonstrate the correctness of Iran's warnings about the threat Israel poses to the entire region," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Referring to the presence of Iranian military advisors in Syria in the fight against ISIL and other terrorist groups before the fall of the Bashar Assad government, Araghchi warned of the return of the threat of terrorism to Syria due to the collapse of institutions in that country, which would become a threat to all countries in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran was in Syria not to support Assad's rule over the country, but to support the people, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the country against Zionist regime's threat and other terrorist threats.

"Iran shares the goal of fighting the Zionist regime and supporting the Palestinian people along with the different sides of the Resistance Front, while each of the resistance groups operates independently.

Araghchi continued to note that it was for the heavy blows that the Israeli regime received from the resistance that it had to accept the ceasefire with Lebanon.

