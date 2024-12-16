Yemen reports fresh US-UK airstrikes on Hudaydah

The Yemeni ُSan'aa government group reported fresh US-British airstrikes on Sunday targeting Al Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

In a brief statement, the Yemeni Al-Masirah television said that attacks targeted the At-Tuhayta district in the province.

The broadcaster, however, did not give details about casualties or material damage from the strikes.

There was no immediate comment from the US or the UK on the report, according to Anadolu Agency.

Al Hudaydah is the most targeted province in Yemen by US and British airstrikes. The province houses an international airport and three vital ports, in addition to a long coastal strip.

The fresh strikes followed a pause in US-UK airstrikes in Yemen since Nov. 28.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Yemeni locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the Yemenis in the Red Sea, which come in support of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip by the Zionist Israeli regime's military.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, the Yemenis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Yemenis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.

