Yemen hits targets near Tel Aviv with drones

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the remarks in a statement on Friday.

“Yemeni Armed Forces announce two military operations targeting occupied Ashkelon and Jaffa, successfully reaching their objectives with drones that bypassed interception systems,” he said.

The forces also carried out a “joint operation” with Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, which is a coalition of anti-terror combatants, against “vital sites in southern occupied Palestine [that] were targeted using multiple drones, achieving successful outcomes,” PressTV reported.

The statement vowed that the forces “will continue carrying out operations against Israeli enemy, and until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

The forces had carried out similar operations against Tel Aviv and Ashkelon on Tuesday using unmanned aerial vehicles that “hit their designated targets precisely.”

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/