Yemen carries out 2 ops against Israeli regime's targets

Yemen’s army said Tuesday it has carried out a drone attack in central occupied land’s Tel Aviv area in “a specific military operation” in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemeni military said in a statement on Monday that their forces struck “a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy”.

According to Al Jazeera, an Israeli military statement confirmed that a drone hit a building in the city of Yavne after air defense systems failed to detect it and an investigation into the failure is underway.

The Yemenis said the operation “achieved its objective.".

No injuries were reported in the attack, which caused damage to several apartments in the building, according to Israeli media reports, Al Jazeera reported.

The Yemeni army said the attack was in response to Israel’s “massacres” against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Israel has been waging a genocidal assault for more than a year.

