Yemen attacks 2 American destroyers, 3 supply ships

Yemen’s military targeted three supply ships and two American destroyers accompanying them in the Gulf of Aden, the military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.

"In support for the Palestinian people and their mujahideen and retaliation to the American-British aggression against Yemen, the naval, UAV , and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeted three American supply ships after they left the port of Djibouti and had previously practiced their aggression against Yemen, Saree said

It also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were accompanying supply ships, according to the statement read.

The operation was carried out with a number of missiles and drones and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives, the spokesman added.

This targeting of these ships and destroyers is the second within ten days, he noted.

“In another context, the Air Force carried out two military operations targeting military targets in Yaffa and Ashkelon areas in occupied Palestine this morning with two drones. The operations have successfully achieved their objectives.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out their support operations for the Palestinian resistance and to carry out their defensive operations for beloved Yemen until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, Saree affirmed.

