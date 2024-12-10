  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 10, 2024, 9:39 PM

Yemen attacks 2 American destroyers, 3 supply ships

Yemen attacks 2 American destroyers, 3 supply ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – The Yemen army has said it struck three US supply ships and two destroyers accompanying them after they left the port of Djibouti.

Yemen’s military targeted three supply ships and two American destroyers accompanying them in the Gulf of Aden, the military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.

"In support for the Palestinian people and their mujahideen and retaliation to the American-British aggression against Yemen, the naval, UAV , and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeted three American supply ships after they left the port of Djibouti and had previously practiced their aggression against Yemen, Saree said

It also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were accompanying supply ships, according to the statement read.

The operation was carried out with a number of missiles and drones and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives, the spokesman added.

This targeting of these ships and destroyers is the second within ten days, he noted.

“In another context, the Air Force carried out two military operations targeting military targets in Yaffa and Ashkelon areas in occupied Palestine this morning with two drones. The operations have successfully achieved their objectives.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out their support operations for the Palestinian resistance and to carry out their defensive operations for beloved Yemen until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, Saree affirmed.

MNA

News ID 225466

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News