Israel intends to subjugate all Muslims nations

The Yemeni Ansarullah leader delivered a speech on Thursday during which he said Israel regime's attacks killed or injured around 1,800 Gazans this week.

He added, "Israel continues genocide through starvation; most of displaced people resorted to animal feed."

Yemeni Leader also said "most Arab, Muslim people are neglecting their duties to help stricken Palestinians."

Al-Houthi slammed unprovoked Israeli attacks on Syria, adding that "Israel jumped at chance to advance landgrab plans in Syria."

"Israel tries to occupy as much land as possible" he added.

He continued to say that "Israel trying to impose its violations on all regional nations, whether they confront it or cooperate with it."

"Israel meant to subjugate all Muslims nations under its new Middle East plan," al-Houthi added.

Yemeni Leader also noted that "Israel and America prefer all Muslim, Arab countries to be defenseless and vulnerable."

"Israel wants all Muslim nations to be like Chickens, Sheep," noted the Yemeni leader.

"Israeli enemy poses real danger to the nation with all its sects, doctrines, and trends," he concluded.

MNA