Iran envoy returns to Lebanon to resume diplomatic mission

Upon his return to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani was welcomed by a number of officials from Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, Palestinian groups, and Iranians as well as Rauf Sheibani, Iranian Foreign Minister's Special Representative for West Asian Affairs.

Sheibani had been stationed at the Iranian embassy in Lebanon over the past 2 months and was responsible for interacting and consulting with Lebanese officials and groups.

Amani was among scores of people who were injured in pager explosions by Israel across Lebanon on September 17. He along with many injured was transferred to Tehran for treatment.

Amani, while referring to pagers' blasts in Lebanon once said that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking responsibility for the terrorist operation was admitting to commiting to the war crime.

AMK/IRN85676991