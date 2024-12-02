'Israel' continues to insolently violate Lebanon ceasefire

The Israeli occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon by targeting southern border villages, as well as areas in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

In its latest breach, the Israeli occupation military carried out Monday a drone strike on a bulldozer operating near a Lebanese Army post in the village of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, north of the Hermel district, wounding a Lebanese soldier.

The Lebanese Army announced on X that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer belonging to the army while it was conducting fortification work inside the military post of al-Abbara in the area of Hosh al-Sayyed Ali, resulting in moderate injuries to one soldier.

Later, the Lebanese General Directorate of State Security announced that an [Israeli] enemy drone targeted one of its members, Mahdi Khreis, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The drone struck Corporal Khreis with a guided missile while he was performing his national duty, resulting in his martyrdom, it added, calling the attack "a serious escalation and a flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty."

In the south, the Israeli occupation forces fired bursts of machine guns toward homes in the town of al-Naqoura, coinciding with the flight of reconnaissance aircraft over villages in the Tyre district.

The occupation forces also launched four artillery shells toward Khiam, with one hitting a chalet in the area between Marj'youn Plain and Khiam, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The Lebanese Health Ministry said one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Marj'youn near the border with occupied Palestine.

Yesterday, the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras were subjected to hostile machine gun fire near the "Blue Line".

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition operations in Khiam, the echoes of which were heard across the south, with plumes of smoke rising into the air.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Sout reported the withdrawal of a significant number of Israeli occupation vehicles, including 10 Merkava tanks, from eastern Khiam toward the al-Wata area.

These Israeli violations constitute a clear breach of the ceasefire terms in Lebanon. Nevertheless, despite these infractions, Lebanese residents continue to return to their villages and homes in the south, the Bekaa, and the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

