Iran, Syria support each other in difficult circumstances

Akbari explained that the agreement between Syria and Turkey is beneficial for both countries and their people. He revealed that Iran has been "working for years to mediate between them in this direction."

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Monday, he emphasized the need to "strive for settlements to extinguish the fire" and hoped that political efforts would help Syria emerge from this crisis.

Akbari also revealed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi would visit other countries in the region as part of political discussions regarding developments in Syria.

The ambassador emphasized that the current threat not only involves Syria and its people but the entire world, including Syria's neighboring countries and Islamic nations. He also noted that ISIL has not only threatened Syria and Iraq but has posed a global threat.

In a firm statement, Akbari asked, "Who protected ISIL, armed it, and provided it with fighters and elements, and who is protecting it today?" He added that the threat of ISIL will return to the countries that created and armed it.

The Iranian ambassador to Damascus also pointed out that "if ISIL manages to establish itself in Syria and Iraq, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Islamic countries will not be safe."

Akbari pointed to numerous signs of "Israel's" involvement in the situation in Syria, most notably the coincidence of armed group attacks with the ceasefire in Lebanon. He also noted that all countries around the world are pressuring Syria due to its anti-Israel stance.

He told Al Mayadeen that "the Americans have worked hard to sow discord between Syria, Iran, and all the Resistance Axis," adding that "there is a hidden American desire to remain in Syria for Israel's interests."

The Iranian ambassador concluded by saying that "despite the high cost that Syria is paying because of its positions, it affirms that this cost is far less than the cost of surrender."

