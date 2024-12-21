Iran's envoy reacts to US conditions for Syria’s new rulers

In an Arabic post on his X account on Saturday, Amani stated that following a meeting between a US representative and Al-Jolani, the US stipulated that if the new Syrian government wishes to establish positive relations with the US, it should not involve Iran in any role.

He mentioned that similar advice was given to the Muslim Brotherhood between 2011 and 2013 and that the same condition was placed on former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Amani added, “When they saw that Morsi had been abandoned, it was time for the Americans to betray him. What was meant to happen occurred, and fate played out the same way.”

AMK/6322865