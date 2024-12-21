  1. Politics
Dec 21, 2024, 3:01 PM

Iran's envoy reacts to US conditions for Syria’s new rulers

Iran's envoy reacts to US conditions for Syria’s new rulers

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has reacted to the new conditions set by the US for Syria’s new rulers.

In an Arabic post on his X account on Saturday, Amani stated that following a meeting between a US representative and Al-Jolani, the US stipulated that if the new Syrian government wishes to establish positive relations with the US, it should not involve Iran in any role.

He mentioned that similar advice was given to the Muslim Brotherhood between 2011 and 2013 and that the same condition was placed on former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

Amani added, “When they saw that Morsi had been abandoned, it was time for the Americans to betray him. What was meant to happen occurred, and fate played out the same way.”

AMK/6322865

News ID 225779

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News