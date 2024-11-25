Iron will of nations has imposed big defeats on Israel

Speaking at 9th edition of Malek-e-Ashtar Basij Festival, held in Tehran on Monday, the envoy stated the will of noble Iranian nation was demonstrated during the eight years of Iraqi imposed war against Iran (Iran-Iraq war in 1980-1988) and the resistance against the Iraqi Baath regime's army.

Mojtaba Amani further pointed out that the will and determination of the noble nation of Islamic Iran has led to the progress and growth of the Islamic Iran in international arena to a great extent.

The strong will of the noble nation of the Islamic Iran is the cause of authority and power of the Iranian nation, he said, adding that the victories achieved by the resistance groups against the Zionist regime and its supporters are the result of this steely will of the Iranian and Muslim nations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei met with Iranian Envoy to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani on November 17 who had been injured in an Israeli terror attack in Lebanon when thousands of pagers exploded.

The ambassador sustained injuries in different parts of his body during the recent Israeli pager terror attack in Lebanon.

In the meeting with the Leader, Amani presented a report to him on his health conditions and his treatment.

MA/6298594