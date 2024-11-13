Israeli pager attacks in Lebanon ‘war crime’

Mojtaba Amani said in a television interview on Tuesday night that the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement purchased the pagers, but they were not used for military purposes.

These devices were given to store owners, school administrators, and even Iranian schools, he said while responding to the suspicion that the pagers were only used by Hezbollah members.

The Iranian diplomat called such a claim false and said civilians used pagers extensively. “I am not a military person but this device was given to me for emergency notification”.

Among the martyrs and injured in that incident were women and children, which shows that ordinary people were also using these devices, he underlined, saying these devices were designed in a way that they could automatically explode after a few seconds even if not in use.

"The right side of my face was more damaged. My right eye was damaged too and needs more time to reach its previous ability", Amani said about his injuries.

"I am proud that my blood was mixed with the blood of the Lebanese people and those who used these devices for civilian purposes. This is an honor that, God willing, I appreciate it," he added.

The use of explosives and military materials in devices that have civilian uses is prohibited and considered a war crime. This was a crime committed by the Zionists as Netanyahu has now confirmed after repeated lies.

Amani was among scores of people who were injured in pager explosions by Israel across Lebanon on September 17.

The ambassador was among some 96 people who were transferred to Tehran for treatment.

