Nasrallah turned Resistance into global phenomenon

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah elevated the Resistance to the global stage. He did not allow it to remain confined to Gaza and Lebanon, instead transforming it into a security-making phenomenon worldwide, Ali Bagheri Kani said during a Tuesday meeting at Hezbollah’s office in Tehran.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was not only a religious scholar and a courageous battlefield commander but also a skilled political player.”

The meeting, attended by several Iranian officials, was held to extend condolences over the martyrdom of Nasrallah, who was assassinated in Israel’s psychopathic bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27. The Israeli strikes involved 85 US-made bunker busters.

The former Iranian interim foreign minister also commented on Nasrallah’s political skills, stating that his political maneuvering in the Arab world and the broader region positioned the Resistance as a positive influential force. He institutionalized this despite Zionist efforts to portray the Resistance as a source of instability, Bagheri Kani said.

Bagheri Kani said Nasrallah’s martyrdom was “a grave loss for the Arab world, the Islamic world, and the region.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Bagheri Kani condemned Israeli atrocities in Lebanon, particularly the Tel Aviv regime’s bombardment of southern Beirut, stating, “The crimes committed by the Zionist regime are a continuation of its longstanding crimes and the crimes cannot be justified under humanitarian law or any international legal framework.”

Bagheri Kani also criticized US and Western support for Israel, noting that “the US policy of supporting the Zionists has failed to convince even the American public. People in the West are waking up and taking a stand against US policies.”

Bagheri Kani said “the efforts of the Islamic world on the international stage must aim to halt Israeli aggression and ensure that the Zionists are held accountable for their crimes.”

MA/Press TV