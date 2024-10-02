  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2024, 2:31 PM

Hezbollah deals heavy blow to invading Israeli troops

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The Lebanese Hezbollah movement has said that its forces have dealt a heavy blow to the Zionist regime of Israel's invading army in the north of the occupied lands.

Sirens were sounded in Western Galilee over suspected drone infiltration, the Hezbollah's Al Manar TV cited Israeli media as reporting.

The reports added that sirens were also sounded in Yir’on in the Western Galilee. 

"Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance forces bombarded Israeli Ami’ad Base with a large salvo of rockets at 1:00 p.m., achieving a direct hit," the movement said in its latest statement. 

The Hezbollah statement also said that its forces bombed a group of settlements (Kiryat) north of Haifa with a large salvo of rockets.

The Israeli regime army has also confirmed that 8 of its soldiers lost their lives in their attempt to invade south Lebanon. 

