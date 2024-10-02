Narrative of Storm, Gaza Genocide, Global Awakening conf.

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The International Conference of “Narrative of Storm, Gaza Genocide and Global Awakening” was held at Tehran’s Artistic Bureau on Wednesday. The conference was held through efforts of Mehr News Agency (MNA).

The conference was held with the participation of Seyyed Mojtaba Abtahi Secretary General of the International Conference for Support of Palestine, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati CEO of Mehr News Agency (MNA) and Mehr Media Group which includes English-Language daily Tehran Times, Khaled Qaddoumi Representative of Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, Nasser Abu Sharif Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in Iran and Ms. Marziyeh Hashemi Documentarian and Anchor of Press TV Network in Tehran.