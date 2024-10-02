Iran cancels all flights for 12-hr after missile attacks

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said late on Tuesday that all flights from airports across the country had been cancelled until 10:00 local time on Wednesday “given the regional situation and the missile attack” to comply with safety aviation standards.

It said that refunds will be available to passengers of the flights that have been cancelled, adding that all those flights will be rescheduled.

A spokesman of the organization also said that all flights via the Iranian airspace will be rerouted to the airspace of other countries.

“With Iran’s missile attack this evening on the Zionist regime, required measures have been adopted to redirect flights to alternative and safe routes,” said Jafar Yazarlou.

It came after Iran’s elite military force the IRGC said in a statement it had fired dozens of ballistic missiles at major military and security targets at the heart of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement said the attacks were a response to Israel’s assassination in Iran of a senior Palestinian resistance leader in late July and the regime's September 27 attack in Lebanon which martyred Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC warned that any move by Israel to retaliate the Tuesday missile attacks will be met with more crushing and destructive responses.

Aviation authorities in the region also announced flight cancellations after Iran’s missile attacks against Israel.

Airlines in Lebanon and Kuwait said they had suspended or rerouted flights while Israeli sources said all flights to occupied Palestinian territories had been cancelled.

