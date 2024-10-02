Leader’s sons visit Hezbollah Office in Tehran

On the morning of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, all four sons of Ayatollah Khamenei visited Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, where they met with Mr. Abdullah Safi al-Din, the representative of the resistance movement.

During the visit, they conveyed the Leader’s condolences and congratulations regarding the bitter tragedy of the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the distinguished Mujahid and flag-bearer of the Resistance, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and his martyred companions, Khamenei.ir reported.

They also recited Surah al-Fatiha and other surahs from the Holy Quran in honor of the martyr’s souls.

MNA/TSN