  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2024, 6:54 PM

Leader’s sons visit Hezbollah Office in Tehran

Leader’s sons visit Hezbollah Office in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The sons of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the office of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement in Tehran to deliver a message from the Leader.

On the morning of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, all four sons of Ayatollah Khamenei visited Hezbollah’s office in Tehran, where they met with Mr. Abdullah Safi al-Din, the representative of the resistance movement.

During the visit, they conveyed the Leader’s condolences and congratulations regarding the bitter tragedy of the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the distinguished Mujahid and flag-bearer of the Resistance, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and his martyred companions, Khamenei.ir reported.

They also recited Surah al-Fatiha and other surahs from the Holy Quran in honor of the martyr’s souls.

MNA/TSN

News ID 222346
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News