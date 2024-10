TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – A ceremony was held in downtown Tehran to pay tribute to the former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was martyred in Israeli aggression on Dahiyeh of Beirut on Saturday.

Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Qomi, the head of the Tehran-based Islamic Development Organization (IDO) was also attending in the event which was held in Tehran's Palestine Roundabout in downtown the capital.