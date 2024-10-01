Martyring Hezbollah chief to make Resistance Front stronger

The criminal Zionist regime should know that martyrdom of former secretary general of Hezbollah Resistance Movement will make the Resistance Front stronger and also make their determination to destroy the child-killing Zionist regime stronger than ever.

Speaking in a local ceremony held in Robat Karim in the suburb of Tehran, the Strategic Planning deputy Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Support went on to say that the culture of jihad and martyrdom has currently been institutionalized in the country and this valuable culture set up School of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. General Martyr Qassem Soleimani which is inspiration of the Resistance Front.

The combatants during the eight years of the Sacred Defense created the security in the country and safeguarded the independence, Talainik emphasized.

The combatants and esteemed martyrs of the Islamic Revolution during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) managed to turn the imposed war into a Sacred Defense and defeat the enemy, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense added.

