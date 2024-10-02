Zionist regime’s Iron Dome ‘more fragile than glass’

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again proved that the defense system of the Zionist regime is more fragile than the glass.

Pezeshkian pointed to the Operation ‘True Promise 2’ in retaliatory attack carried out by Iran against Zionist regime last night, saying "Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of maintaining peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime.”

Appreciating the proud operation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran last night in targeting the very sensitive military and security centers of the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian added that Operation ‘True Promise 2’ , which once again showed the national pride of Iranians to the world, is in accordance with international standards and in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

The Operation ‘True Promise 2’ was in response to the Israeli assassination of ex-Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Ismail Haniyeh and former Secretary General of the Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and also a number of the Resistance commanders.

After the assassination of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and national security, Western countries kept calling Iran to exercise restraint and promised to immediately establish a ceasefire in Gaza, he said, adding, “We did not take any action hoping that the genocide of the oppressed and innocent people of Gaza would stop by the Zionist regime, but this criminal and bloodthirsty regime not only continued to kill innocent women and children, but also expanded the scope of its crimes to Lebanon and by exploding communication devices (pagers).”

Lashing out at the double-standard behavior and inaction of the international communities and the Western countries towards the criminality of the Zionist regime, the president said, “In the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, whose hands have soaked with blood of thousands of oppressed Palestinian women and children, publicly threatened Iran and other countries remained silent in the face of such mischievous behavior of the Zionist regime.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) rained down hundreds of missiles at Israeli positions in the occupied territories on Tuesday, responding to a series of terrorist attacks by the regime in recent weeks.

The IRGC issued two statements within a few hours, the first acknowledging reports of missile strikes against the Israeli regime and the second announcing that three military bases near Tel Aviv had been targeted.

This is the second time Iran has launched missiles at the occupied territories from its soil. During Operation True Promise in mid-April, Tehran hit a number of military targets after the regime struck Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

MA/6244398