US in indirect contact with Iran over Lebanon pager blasts

American officials were in indirect contact with Iran yesterday to confirm that Washington had no role in the attack, the Al Jazeera Arabic Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

Quoting the Washington Post, it added that the US officials estimate that Hezbollah will not make an immediate military response.

The United States will help defend Israel against Hezbollah if necessary, it added.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the Israeli act of terrorism in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the attack and said that the Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.

