Sep 18, 2024

US reacts to injury of Iran envoy in Israel attack on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reacted to the injury of Iran's ambassador in Israeli terrorist action in Lebanon on Tuesday.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Mojtaba Amani,  the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beirut was also injured in the pager blasts in Beirut.

Commenting on the incident,  US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller took a hostile stance against Iran, saying, “We would urge Iran not to take advantage of any incident to raise instability in the region."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terrorism in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the attack and said that the Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.

