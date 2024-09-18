Death tolls of Lebanon pager explosions rises to 11

The martyrdom of 11 people in a series of pager blasts in Lebanon was reported by Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Hospital sources have stated that more than 4,000 people have been injured in the explosions, with 400 in critical condition.

Military analysts believe that the explosions could not have been caused by the batteries of these communication devices, and there is a high possibility of explosives being planted in them.

Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and various international figures, institutions, and organizations have condemned the explosions that occurred in Lebanon.

AMK/6228643