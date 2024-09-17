Little girl among martyred in Israeli regime cyber attack

Lebanese Health Minister said that at least 8 killed and 2,800 were injured by pager detonations that hit many areas in Lebanon and Syria.

News sources reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian girl, named Fatima Jafar Abdullah, due to the explosion of pager communication device in town of Sarein in Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

These sources announced that explosion of the pager communication device was the main cause of the incident.

Earlier, reports have been wired about the terrorist explosions in Beirut and several people were injured in the incident.

Local media in Lebanon have reported that dozens of Lebanese were injured as a result of an explosion of pager devices held by Hezbollah Resistance fighters.

Local media in Lebanon reported on Tuesday a major security incident in the south of the capital Beirut in the Dahieh district.

