Explosion reported in Turkey's Sakarya (+VIDEO)

The explosion, which occurred at approximately 13:20, also triggered a fire at the site, local sources reported.

Emergency services, including firefighting teams from Sakarya, Düzce, and Kocaeli, were immediately dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze, while medical teams are tending to the injured.

Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Yusuf Alemdar visited the site and assured the public that there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or fatalities. However, the situation remains fluid, and authorities are working to assess the full extent of the damage.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and emergency interventions continue as teams work to secure the area and assess the full extent of the damage.

MNA\PR