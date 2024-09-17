  1. Politics
Araghchi talks to Lebanese FM after Israeli cyber aggression

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister expressed Iran's readiness to receive the Lebanese injured in new Israeli aggression on the communication devices known as pagers used by Hezbollah members on Tuesday.

Following the Israeli regime aggression on the communicative devices known as pagers used by Hezbollah members on Tuesday in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made a phone call to Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, strongly condemning the terrorist act of the Zionist regime that targeted the Lebanese citizens.

Araghchi also expressed his condolences and expressed his solidarity with the government, the nation and the families of the martyrs and the injured in the aggression, and expressed Iran's readiness to provide any help and assistance for the treatment of the injured or their transfer to Tehran.

He also thanked the Lebanese side for providing medical help to the Iranian ambassador to Beirut after he was lightly injured in the incident. 

In a post on his X account, Araghchi strongly condemned Israeli terrorism. 

