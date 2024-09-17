  1. World
Lebanon to complain to UNSC over Israeli pager attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry says it “has begun preparing a complaint to submit to the United Nations Security Council” after hundreds were injured in an Israeli cyber-attack across the country.

Thousands of members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah as well as civilians were killed or wounded after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded in different locations across the country on Tuesday.

"We have begun preparing a complaint to the UN Security Council as soon as the data collection related to the attack is completed," Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the latest reports, 9 were martyred and 2,700 others were reported to have been injured in the new Israeli aggression.

