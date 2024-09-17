  1. World
Sep 17, 2024, 6:01 PM

Car explosion reported in Damascus

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported that a pager device exploded inside a car on the road near Kafr Sousa in Damascus on Tuesday.

Just minutes after reports of sporadic explosions in southern Beirut, Syrian sources also reported hearing the sound of a pager exploding inside a car on the road near Kafr Sousa in Damascus.

As the cause of the explosion in Beirut has not been officially announced, an informed source in Hezbollah claimed that hacking of the communication devices of Hezbollah's forces and its explosion was the cause of the incident.

Until the moment of writing this news, the Syrian government and also Lebanon's Hezbollah have not officially confirmed the reports regarding the cause of the explosions in Damascus and Beirut, and it is still not clear whether the explosion in Damascus is related to the explosions in Beirut or not!

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

    • Farhana PK 18:28 - 2024/09/17
      Very strange thing

