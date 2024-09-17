Iran reacts to fresh Israeli terrorist action in Lebanon

Israeli regime's Tuesday terrorist actions in Lebanon were carried out as a continuation of the combined operations of the Zionist regime and their mercenary agents, Kan'ani said, terming the Israeli aggression contrary to all moral and humanitarian principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law.

The Israeli terrorist action deserves international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

"This combined terrorist act, which is actually a kind of mass murder, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has exposed regional and international peace and security to a serious threat," he stressed.

He also called on the international community to take immediate action against the impunity of the Zionist criminal authorities.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims of the Israeli terrorist aggression, Kan'ani wished speedy recovery for the injured and said that the Islamic Republic is ready to provide any assistance needed by the Lebanese government and nation.

