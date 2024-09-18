Iran dispatches medical relief team to Lebanon

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

Following the Israeli aggression, the Iranian Red Crescent Society dispatched a medical relief team to Lebanon early on Wednesday to assist in the treatment process of the injured.

The relief team includes 12 doctors and 12 nurses and paramedics.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday night that the Islamic Republic is ready to provide any assistance needed by the Lebanese government and nation.

