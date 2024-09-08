Israeli enemy shivers with fear waiting for Iran's response

Speaking at the National Congress for the Commemoration of the Martyrs of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, the IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami said that "The nightmare of Iran's decisive action shakes the enemy day and night, and we see the visible signs of the end of its political life," in an apparent reference to Iran's awiated response to the Zionist regime's martyring of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating in the occupying regime's capital and there is no way out for this usurping regime," Salami said.

The top IRGC commander said that Iran's response to the martyring Haniyeh is definite, explaining that, "Enemies will experience the bitter taste of revenge for their acts of evil. where and how? It will definitely be done differently and this puzzle will be solved."

He added that the enemies should know that they will not be able to hit and run, further stressing that "the enemy will learn a lesson that it should not play with the lion's tail."

Salami said that while the Zionist enemy is dwindling, the Palestinian movement is getting bigger and bigger by going global.

