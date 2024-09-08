Activists launch Pro-Palestine campaign "Towards the Qibla"

Along with the massive Arbaeen march and the walk of the freedom-seeking people in the world towards the holy shrine of the role model for resistance and steadfastness Imam Hossein (AS), the Iranian Center for the Intellectual Development of Child and Adolescent launched a pro-Palestine campaign dubbed "Towards the Qibla" aiming to collect support and assistance for the Palestinian people amid the Israeli genocidal aggression.

The international campaign "Towards the Qibla" tries to provide an opportunity to hear the voice of the oppressed people of Gaza and garner support the Palestinian youth. This campaign includes topics such as the role of teenagers in the victory of Palestine, sympathy for the oppressed people of Gaza, Arbaeen; Teenagers on the path towards the liberation of Quds and the common cause of the youth in the world which is the liberation of Palestine.

All those who might be interested in joining the campaign can submit their ideas and works through visiting the following website: https://kpf.ir/

The best works and ideas will be introduced and awarded in a ceremony dubbed "The Huge Gathering of Young Supporters of Gaza" organized by the Center later this month.

