Op. at Jordanian border response to Zionist regime's crimes

In a statement on Sunday after an earlier martyrdom-seeking operation at King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, Palestinian Islamic Jihad applauded it as 'heroic', which represents the mindset in Jordan and the Arab world.'

In a separate statement, Hamas called the border crossing attack a ‘response to the crimes of the occupation.”

The attack was “an affirmation of our nation’s stance with our people and their resistance,” Hamas added.

The operation is a confirmation of the Arab peoples’ rejection of the Israeli occupation and its crimes and ambitions in Palestine and Jordan, the Hamas statement further read.

MNA