Sep 8, 2024, 7:47 PM

Knesset member claims:

“We know where Nasrallah is, maybe to kill him!”

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – A member of Knesset of the Zionist regime in a ridiculous claim said, “We know where Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is and may be, we will kill him!”

A member of Knesset of the Zionist regime Nissim Vaturi claimed in a radio interview published by Ma'ariv newspaper, "After the release of prisoners in the Gaza Strip, we will enter into war with Hezbollah and if we have no other choice, maybe, we will kill Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets daily at barracks and settlements in the occupied territories, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet had already threatened to engage in battle with Hezbollah after the end of the war in Gaza.

Nissim Vaturi, who is Deputy Speaker of the Knesset from the Likud party and member of the Zionist Regime’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said, "After the return of the hostages (priosners) from Gaza, we will enter the war in the north. I know that there is pressure from the Americans, but as we entered Khan Yunis and Rafah despite the opposition of the Americans, we must be firm in our position.”

