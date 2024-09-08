  1. World
Gaza death toll from Zionist regime aggression exceeds 40,972

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Local health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that at least 33 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to 40,972.

The latest recorded deaths bring the total toll to 40,972. At least 94,761 people have also been injured since the war broke out on October 7 last year, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

