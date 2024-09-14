Withdrawal of occupiers from Gaza revenge for Haniyeh's blood

In an exclusive interview with London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi on Friday, Abdul Salam Haniyeh said that the way to take revenge and respond to the assassination of the former Hamas leader is up to the Iranian politicians and officials. However, in his view, stopping the war against the Palestinian people and the complete withdrawal of the occupation army from the Gaza Strip is the best response to the crime of assassinating his father.

Regarding the assassination of the former head of Hamas' political bureau in Tehran, Haniyeh's son said that the perpetrators of this crime had tracked his father's mobile phone and targeted his residence in a building belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) with a guided missile.

He rejected the allegations about the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh with a hand grenade planted in his room.

Abdul Salam Haniyeh added, "Ayatollah Khamenei and all Iranian officials were deeply saddened by what happened to my father and expressed their condolences to us".

The former Palestinian leader was assassinated in late July during his visit to the Iranian capital Tehran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of the Islamic Republic’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

