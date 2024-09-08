Iran's response to Israel to be different from past operation

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh told Iraqi media that Iran would respond to the Israeli act of terror at the right moment.

The response would be different from the response that Israel faced after striking the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, according to him.

"At this stage, the response will be different from the previous response in terms of performance, execution, and power, which will be determined by security and military commanders at the appropriate time and place.

"I can say that the 1st True Promise Operation was part of a show of power, and the next True Promise Operation will be the implementation of power, and by God's permission, Iran's answer will be definitive," he stressed.

In the early hours of April 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones against military targets in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 airstrike on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus. Iran named its retaliatory attack on the Israeli regime Operation True Promise.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

