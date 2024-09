The air base was inaugurated in Urmia, located in Iran's West Azarbaijan province, on Wednesday morning.

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, Governor of the West Azarbaijan province, and a group of Iranian Armed Forces commanders attended the inauguration ceremony.

MP/Nournews channel