Zionist regime to soon taste Iran’s revenge for its crimes

He emphasized that the Palestinian people will soon taste the sweet taste of victory, and Israel and the enemies will soon taste the bitterness of revenge for their evil and vicious crimes committed against Palestinians.

Speaking in a local ceremony of the inauguration of an air base in northwestern province of West Azarbaijan, the chief IRGC commander commemorated the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and noted that martyrs sacrificed their lives for safeguarding the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Salami underlined, “We will never give up and retreat against the enemies’ evil deeds and excessive demands.”

Salami stated that today Islamic Iran is a "strong, secured and powerful country" on the international stage and speaks to the Arrogant Powers with the language of might.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief commander pointed to the ‘True Operation Promise’ against the Israeli region by Iran and added that Iran’s pledge to retaliate against the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people is certain and will occur in due time and place.

“We pursue and punish enemies and take revenge on them certainly,” Salami stressed.

MNA