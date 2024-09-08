Israel bombed 16 schools in Gaza in one month: Rights group

According to a statement by the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, since the beginning of August, Israel has bombed 16 schools used as shelters in the Gaza Strip, killing 217 Palestinians and injuring hundreds – many of them women and children.

The Israeli military has also escalated its targeting of civilians over the past week in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates by bombing residential homes, gatherings, and commercial stands, as well as shelter centers and their surroundings, the statement said.

In the most recent aggression, the Swiss-based group says its field team has documented Israeli air strikes at midnight on Saturday, targeting the Halimah al-Saadiyah School in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip. The building was sheltering hundreds of forcibly displaced people. The attack killed four Palestinians and injured others.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli aircraft also bombed Amr Ibn al-Aas School, another shelter for displaced people north of Gaza City, killing four Palestinians, including a child.

"Targeting and destroying schools on top of the displaced has no legitimate justification and constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of distinction, military necessity, proportionality, and the obligation to take necessary precautions," the group said.

MA/Press TV