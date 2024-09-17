Iran's response to Israeli assassination in Tehran definitive

Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Force for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari recently visited Beijing to attend the 11th Xiangshan Forum, a high-level security and defense forum that took place from Sept. 12 to 14 in the Chinese capital.

In an interview with CMG, Sayyari said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian military forces are trained inside the country.

"Before the Islamic Revolution, the equipment of our army, navy, and air force came mainly from the West, but today the situation is completely different," he added.

Referring to the issue of regional security, the Iranian military official stressed that the countries in the region can maintain security and there is no need for the presence of extra-regional countries in West Asia.

"Those who have been present in the region needlessly, should know that their presence only causes disorder and does not establish security," he emphasized.

Referring to the Israeli assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Sayyari cited that Iran's response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh is certain, but this time, it will not be announced.

"After Haniyeh's martyrdom, more than a dozen messages came from the US asking Iran not to react, but the answer to his martyrdom is certain," he said, adding that the timing of the response would be decided by Tehran.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

MP/6227312