Western backers need to be held to account for Israeli crimes

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that the Israeli regime is trying to bring the level of tension in the region to the brink of a dangerous crisis by continuing the crime in Gaza and sending killing machines to the West Bank.

"If Tel Aviv's Western backers do not prevent the continuation of tension and criminal acts of that regime, they are complicit in the consequences of these actions and must be held to account for that," the Iranian foreign minister added.

In its relentless genocidal campaign in Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime has killed over 40,000 people and wounded over 94,000 over the past ten months.

The usurping regime has launched a military campaign in the West Bank since last Wednesday, martyring dozens of Palestinians there too.

MNA