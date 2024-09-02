Iranian, Irish FMs stress need for sopping war on Gaza

In the phone call, Micheál Martin, the foreign minister of the Ireland Republic congratulated his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on his new post as the new foreign minister of Iran.

Regarding the developments in Gaza, the Irish foreign minister expressed concern about the spread of tension in the Middle East region and especially in Lebanon, saying that "Ireland wants an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an exchange of prisoners to make it possible for humanitarian aid to be sent to the people of Gaza. "

Araghchi, for his part, thanked the Irish counterpart for his congratulations and considered the further development of relations based on mutual respect with Ireland as possible and accessible.

Regarding the developments in West Asia, the Iranian foreign minister said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any ceasefire agreement that is acceptable to Hamas and the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, he emphasized the need to immediately stop the war against the people of Gaza.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to de-escalate the tension in the region, but Netanyahu and the Zionist regime are seeking to spread violence and spill it over to other regions, including the West Bank. Therefore, everyone should make an immediate and effective effort to stop the violence in Gaza," Araghchi said.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on topics of mutual interest, including JCPOA-related talks to lift the illegal Western sanctions on Iran and the crisis in Ukraine, and emphasized the continuation of political consultations between the two nations.

