Iran willing to improve relations with PGCC: Iran FM

Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council in a phone call with Abbas Araghchi congratulated him on his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, exchanging opinions regarding the ways of cooperation and promotion of relations between Iran and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

AlBudaiwi stressed the importance of Iran's position in promoting peace and stability in the region, noting that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members are interested in consulting and interacting with Iran regarding the region's major challenges.

Araghchi, while appreciating the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council for his congratulations, emphasized that Iran is interested in improving its friendly and brotherly relations with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and its members.

He noted that that the relations between Iran and the Cooperation Council should enter a new phase of mutual understanding and cooperation.

